Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Oprah Winfrey Inks Multiyear Deal with Amazon Oprah Winfrey is bringing her podcast, book club, and old episodes of "The Oprah Winfrey Show" to Amazon as part of a new multiyear deal.







Oprah Winfrey is bringing her billion-dollar media empire to Amazon after signing a comprehensive multiyear deal with the streaming giant.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

On April 27, it was announced that a new podcast from Winfrey, along with her book club and classic episodes of The Oprah Winfrey Show, will be coming to Amazon under a new deal, Deadline reports.

As part of the agreement, Wondery will hold exclusive distribution and advertising rights for The Oprah Podcast across audio and video platforms.

The podcast, produced by Harpo Productions and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey and Tara Montgomery—with co-executive producers Brian Piotrowicz and Brad Pavone—draws on the spirit of The Oprah Winfrey Show, blending self-improvement with conversations on topics like tech addiction, divorce, and grief.

“Hosting this podcast allows me to continue the work I feel called to do—opening the door for conversations that matter,” Winfrey said in a statement. “The kind of conversations that remind us we’re not alone, and invite us to see ourselves and one another more clearly. Expanding our reach globally is an opportunity I embrace, as we continue to connect through stories that invite new ways of seeing and, hopefully, deepen understanding.”

Guests have included Misty Copeland, Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Mel Robbins, and Serena Williams. The show will begin rolling out two episodes a week starting in July. Fans can stream the podcast on Prime Video, Amazon Music, Fire TV Channels, and Audible, as well as on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other distributors.

The agreement also grants Amazon rights to Oprah Winfrey’s Oprah’s Book Club and Oprah’s Favorite Things, along with the full 25-season archive of The Oprah Winfrey Show.

As Amazon expands its advertising business, it is increasingly integrating its retail platform with audio and video content.

The deal adds to Wondery’s repositioning as a celebrity-driven podcast hub alongside Audible, with shows like New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, and Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard.

“Oprah Winfrey has built one of the most iconic, timeless brands in the world, spanning television, publishing, and beyond,” said Steve Boom, Amazon’s vice president of audio, Twitch, and games, in a statement. “Through this collaboration with Harpo Entertainment, we are bringing her voice to more people and expanding how her audiences engage with Oprah in ways only Amazon can deliver.”

RELATED CONTENT: Oprah And H.E.R. Tap Sheldon Candis To Direct Their HBCU Series, ‘The B Side’

