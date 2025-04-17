Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Onlookers Speculate If Oprah Winfrey And Sharon Osbourne Are Experiencing ‘Ozempic Feet’ Fans are speculating whether Oprah Winfrey is showing signs of a surprising new weight-loss drug side effect known as "Ozempic feet."







As the Ozempic craze continues to sweep through Hollywood, growing awareness of the drug’s potential side effects has fans speculating about changes in some stars’ appearances. The latest buzz centers on Oprah Winfrey and Sharon Osbourne, with onlookers questioning whether they might be experiencing what’s dubbed “Ozempic feet.”

Both Winfrey and Osbourne have openly admitted to using weight-loss medications. Recent photos have sparked speculation that the two stars may be experiencing “Ozempic feet”—a term used to describe sagging or aging skin on the feet caused by rapid fat loss, Daily Mail reports.

TV viewers noticed visible wrinkling on Winfrey’s feet when the 71-year-old media icon appeared onstage at the 55th NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Osbourne, 72, recently shared a photo with her grandson on Instagram, prompting eagle-eyed fans to point out signs of significant weight loss in her feet.

“Ozempic feet” is the latest concern added to a growing list of side effects tied to rapid fat loss, including “Ozempic face” and “Ozempic butt.” According to Dr. Barry Weintraub, a board-certified plastic surgeon based in New York, a significant drop in body fat can affect water retention and lead to noticeable sagging in the feet.

“Without having had the opportunity to examine Sharon in person, the veiny and sagging skin on the top and sides of the foot might be a result of the new lack of water retention due to a decreased BMI caused by Ozempic or other such weight-loss drug,” Dr. Weintraub said. “As the heart becomes less taxed with extra weight, the water retention decreases, and the substructures of the foot (veins, tendons, bones) often become more visible.”

While Ozempic and its sister drug, Mounjaro, are FDA-approved for treating type 2 diabetes, the drugs have gained widespread off-label use for weight loss, particularly among celebrities. Recent data found that one in eight Americans has used a GLP-1 drug like Ozempic.

Now, fans are questioning whether Winfrey and Osbourne may be among the first public figures showing signs of the drug’s unexpected foot-related side effects. This comes after Winfrey revealed her use of a weight-loss drug in December 2023 after she “released my own shame about it.”

“I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing,” she said at the time.

“The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.”

