Politics by Stacy Jackson 'Unite For America' Live Stream Hosted By Oprah, Win With Black Women To Gather All VP Harris Supporters







Voters from across the country will join together on Sept. 19 to participate in “Unite for America,” a free live-streaming event hosted by Oprah Winfrey and Win with Black Women in support of Vice President Kamala Harris as she continues her pursuit for presidency.

According to a press release, the live stream is a call to action that will unite over 140 “Win with Harris” grassroots groups to discuss support for Harris, voting, and community engagement ahead of the Nov. 5 presidential election. Over 400 local voters will receive an invitation from Winfrey to attend the discussion in person.

“This ‘Unite for America’ call will be a powerful moment that demonstrates the urgency that we all feel in this moment and more importantly the impact of our collective activation to move our nation forward with Vice President Kamala Harris as our 47th President,” said Win with Black Women founder Jatoka Eaddy.

We’re excited to join forces with @Oprah and @WinWithBlackWomen for the #UniteForAmerica livestream on Sept 19th at 8 PM ET! Together, we’ll inspire change and mobilize for Kamala Harris.

Register at https://t.co/cJOnJJbQhR! #UniteForAmerica #WinWithBlackWomen pic.twitter.com/yPcfqnufI5 — Win With Black Women (@WinWithBLKWomen) September 9, 2024

The online meetup comes after the massive virtual event held in July by Win with Black Women which amassed 90,000 Black women from all over the country in support of Vice President Harris following her announcement to run for president. As previously mentioned by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the campaign which saw support from notable women like Jenifer Lewis, Andra Day, Pinky Cole and Danielle Brooks, raised $1.5 million ahead of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. The upcoming call will unify all of the grassroots groups like Win with Black Men, Comics for Kamala, Republicans for Harris, and White Dudes for Harris, that followed with their own Zoom calls.

To date, over $20 million has been raised for the Harris-Walz campaign and Winfrey and Eaddy scheduled to connect all of the groups at one time before election day.

“The diversity of groups represented in this voter rally event – from Oprah Winfrey, Win With Black Women, Win With Black Men to groups like White Dudes for Harris and Swifties for Kamala – adds strength to the movement,” said Khalil Thompson of Win With Black Men, the brother organization of Win With Black Women, which BE previously noted raised more than $1.3 million from over 17,000 donors during its rally earlier this year.

White Women: Answer the Call organizer Shannon Watts stated, “There is no better person than Oprah Winfrey to lead this event.” Pastor Mike McBride of Win With the Black Church said the upcoming rally “represents a resurgence of joy, hope, and optimism.”

Voters will unite across Youtube, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitch, starting at 8 p.m. ET to participate in “Unite For America” 2024. To register and learn more about the event, visit the website.

