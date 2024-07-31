Women by Stacy Jackson Win With Black Women Raises Over $2.5M Following Latest Zoom Meeting Win With Black Women reached another milestone, raising $2.5 million, over half of its $4.7 for 47 Campaign goal for Vice President Harris.









In a fight to reclaim democracy, Win With Black Women has raised over $2.5 million as part of its $4.7 for 47 Campaign, reaching another historic milestone supporting Vice President Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency.

According to a press release, a Zoom meeting on July 28 gathered tens of thousands of attendees, including prominent Black women leaders, activists, and over a dozen Congresswomen, to discuss plans ahead of the Democratic National Convention, which included its state-level organizing strategy. The campaign has seen $2.4 million through the Brown Girls Fundraising Collective, with the latest announcement following the historic July 21 Zoom call, which BLACK ENTERPRISE mentioned gathered over 40,000 Black women and raised over $1 million within three hours.

“Our democracy is at stake, and we continue to rally behind Vice President Kamala Harris so she can take her place as the next President of the United States. The unity demonstrated within a span of just over one week is a clear show of the mountains we can move when we stand together,” said Win With Black Women Founder Jotaka Eaddy.

Sunday’s meeting celebrated the historic accomplishments of the organization as it strives to build a better future for Black women and all Americans. “The growth and momentum of this movement just goes to show what Black women and our allies have known all along: we are a political, social, economic, and spiritual force to be reckoned with -– and we are just getting started,” Eaddy said. On July 26, the organization announced the release of Vice President Harris’ first campaign ad, “We Choose Freedom.”

Along with Vice President Harris’ recent appearances at several Black sorority conventions, the collective efforts through Win With Black Women have helped reach more Black women voters. “When we go to polls, we don’t just take ourselves,” Eaddy told CNN. “We take our households, we take our communities, we take our churches, we take our sororities, we take our community groups, we take our brothers, we take our sons. That’s what we have seen and what will continue to see.”

The group has officially launched a text message program to keep Americans in the loop with information and action plans. Join Win With Black Women online to get involved and stay updated.

