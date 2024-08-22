Women by Stacy Jackson Voters Fired Up During Oprah Winfrey’s Speech At DNC Celebrating ‘Best Of America’ “Voting is the best of America!” Oprah hypes up Kamala Harris and tells DNC voters to vote based on values and loyalty to the Constitution.







Oprah Winfrey had Chicago fired up as she took the podium on Wednesday during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to speak on the night’s theme of “freedom.”

The surprise speech, which the medial mogul gave ahead of the party’s vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, addressed the “best of America” and pumped up voters to back and elect Kamala Harris as the next President of the United States. “We can’t wait to leave here and do something!” Winfrey said to voters as they held up “USA” signs. She said the “best of America” are the new freedom fighters, the men and women fighting to keep the country from going back. “When we stand together, it is impossible to conquer us.”

She shared her testimony about facing and witnessing racism firsthand in America and explained that the country is an ongoing project that requires commitment, hard work, and standing up to life’s bullies.

“I’ve seen racism and sexism and income inequality and division,” the 70-year-old television producer told voters. “I’ve not only seen it. At times, I’ve been on the receiving end of it.” Despite the adversity, Winfrey continued, “We are not so different from our neighbors.” She supported her remarks, stating, “When a house is on fire, we don’t ask about the homeowner’s race or religion. We don’t wonder who their partner is or how they voted. We just try to do the best we can to save them.”

She asserted her pride in Americans who prioritize lending a helping hand when it matters most, something the award-winning talk show host said she’s witnessed from both conservatives and liberals.

“And If the place happens to belong to a childless cat lady, well, we try to get that cat out, too.” The crowd cheered as she threw the indirect jab at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, who BLACK ENTERPRISE previously mentioned, slighted Democratic leaders in 2021, describing them as “childless cat ladies.”

She spoke to the room about the present state of America, which she labeled as “complicated,” and emphasized the importance of welcoming “adult conversations” and civilized debate.

With a cheering crowd rooting for every remark from The Color Purple actress, she directed her speech to the topic of abortion. “If you cannot control how you bring your children into this world and how they are raised and supported, there is no American dream.” Winfrey reminded voters of women like the late New Orleans native Tessie Prevost Williams, who BE previously remembered as one of four Black girls who bravely integrated New Orleans public schools in 1960 after the Supreme Court ruled segregation in schools was unconstitutional.

“Soon and very soon,” Winfrey said, the world will be teaching their children about how Harris, the daughter of two immigrants, an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, became the 47th POTUS. Bringing the crowd to chant “USA,” she said, “That is the best of America!”

Winfrey, who is registered as an Independent, said that as an American, she will vote again and again. “Voting is the best of America!” She encouraged voters to vote based on values and character. “Decency and respect are on the ballot for 2024,” she said. “Common sense tells you that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us decency and respect.” She further advised supporters to contribute to the “best of America” by choosing loyalty to the Constitution over any individual, optimism over cynicism, inclusion over retribution, common sense over nonsense, and the “sweet turn of tomorrow over the bitter return of yesterday.”

“We won’t be set back, pushed back, bullied back, kicked back,” she asserted. “We’re not going back.” The crowd chanted the words after her as she urged the voters in the room to choose honor, joy, and freedom as they head to election polls this November.

