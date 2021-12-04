Oprah’s Favorite Holiday Gifts: The Kitchen Edition

All month long, BLACK ENTERPRISE gives you the scoop on hot-ticket Amazon items for the holiday season. Oprah Winfrey has spoken on what’s cookin’ for culinary items this Christmas via her Oprah’s Favorite Things In 2021 list. Here are her two cents on what to drop in your virtual cart this week!

Get ready to take on the hot sauce challenge with this vegan and vegetarian red hot sauce. These sauces add flavor to chicken wings, pizza, tacos, chili, dips, and so much more! Set includes 30 uniquely flavored hot sauces in individual glass bottles. Flavors come in Garlic Herb, Cayenne Smoky Bourbon, Jalapeno Bacon, Mango Habanero, Chipotle, and more!

Make your week easier by planning out your meals with this adorable notebook! Each weekly spread contains a lined space for every day of the week and a box for breakfast ideas and lunch ideas! Additionally, there is a large area to write down your grocery list for the week! Plan out your week, save time and money, and eat right–you can do it!

This baby is a lifesaver that will allow you to whip up a meal for yourself or your family in no time! The oven can cook up to three pounds of chicken and a four-pound roast. If you know someone who has very little time to slave in a kitchen, this is a great gift for him or her.

Did you know that cooking in the right pots and pans determines the way your food will turn out? The hexagon design on this product is created through a laser etching process to provide both stainless steel and nonstick surface. This dual surface allows your nonstick pan to sear still while using less oil, grease, and butter.

Isn’t it embarrassing when you want to make a big toast, and you can’t open the bottle? The people on TV make it so look easy! Now you can remove corks in seconds with this rechargeable electric wine opener. It is compatible with most wine bottle sizes and will open up to 30 bottles on a single charge.

Do you know a health fanatic or someone serious about getting summertime fine? This smoothie maker is a sweet steal! It comes in cute, assorted colors and will save tons of money having drinks made outside the home.