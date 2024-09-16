Food by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Orlando Magic Teams Up With Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks For Multi-Year Deal The partnership will bring the growing franchise to Florida inside the Kia Center in Orlando.







The Orlando Magic are embarking on a new multi-year deal with Big Dave’s cheesesteaks. The partnership will bring the growing franchise to Florida inside the Kia Center in Orlando.

The location will be Big Dave’s first in Central Florida. In further collaboration with the Orlando Magic, its exclusive location will come with additional brand integrations throughout the arena, including a concession stand and food cart.

The Orlando Magic also spoke of the “power of teamwork” in this new partnership.

“The Magic are thrilled to team up with Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks and be the first to welcome the franchise to Central Florida,” said Magic Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships J.T. McWalters in a press release obtained by BLACK ENTERPRISE. “As two companies that believe in teamwork, we look forward to working with the first franchise in Florida and its new owner, Derek Lewis. We can’t wait to connect Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks with our local community and give our fans a taste of what it’s all about.”

Derrick Hayes founded Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks in 2016, starting at a gas station in Georgia. The franchise has since expanded to five locations across the state, with another recently opening in North Carolina. Now, its first franchise owner, Lewis, is spearheading the effort in the Sunshine State.

“I’m thrilled to bring Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks to the heart of Orlando’s sports and entertainment scene,” said Lewis. “This partnership with the Orlando Magic and Kia Center represents a perfect fusion of exceptional food and exhilarating basketball. Opening our doors on October 11 during the preseason is just the beginning of what, I believe, will be a game-changing presence in the arena. As the first franchise owner of Big Dave’s, I’m committed to delivering the same quality and flavor Derrick Hayes has made famous, while creating a unique experience for Magic fans and visitors alike.”

Moreover, Lewis aims to grow Big Dave’s diverse community of cheesesteak lovers and sports fans alike. The chain also expects to launch 10 locations throughout the Central Florida region.

“This venture is more than just about great cheesesteaks; its about fostering community, celebrating diversity, and being part of the electric atmosphere that the Orlando Magic brings to the city,” he added. “Get ready, Orlando – we’re about to elevate your game day experience!”