Fatal Shooting in Georgia Sparks Anti-Blackness And Conspiracy Claims Family members and social media users are speaking out after the deadly shooting of Telvin Osborne.







A white woman from Georgia is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in what investigators are calling a domestic violence incident.

According to police, Hannah Grace Cobb, a white woman, fatally shot the father of her children, Telvin Osborne, 30, who is Black. Cobb insists otherwise.

On Feb. 23, police answered a distress call to Cobb and Osborne’s home. Osborne was found unresponsive with a bullet wound to his chest. Cobb, 25, claimed that as she was cleaning her gun it misfired and hit Osborne.

“It is reckless to go out and get drunk and then introduce a firearm into an argument. It is reckless to engage in an argument where there’s pushing and shoving going on,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams in a press conference.

Williams said there was no indication that the weapon was in the process of being cleaned.

Family members have shared their takes on social media.

Robert Osborne Williams, who identifies as the victim’s brother, questioned why Cobb was not arrested the night of the shooting. He insinuated that Cobb’s reported reasoning for having the weapon was absurd.

“Who parties, goes home in the middle of the night, gets drunk, and cleans a gun?”

Mark Stevenson, the deceased’s cousin, suggests Cobb’s relationship with law enforcement is the reason she was not initially arrested.

“Her dad is a cop, and currently, she has not been charged,” Stevenson alleged. “My family is too deep in that area for this to be taken lightly…We are going to get justice one way or another.”

While the family’s position is focused on justice, social media users are hard-pressed to find empathy due to the victim’s online anti-Black rhetoric.

“Both Christian Obumseli and Telvin Osborne bashed Black women online, insulted us, and put us down to uplift white women. Now look.”

Osborne’s anti-Black woman rhetoric is lengthy and well-documented on multiple social media platforms.

Cobb remains in the custody of the Burke County Detention Center.

