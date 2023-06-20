Black Oscar-Winning Animated Series ‘Young Love’ Will Debut This Fall

Max delivered a diverse and inclusive lineup of adult animation shows at the 2023 Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market.

The Black animated series, Young Love, claimed a spot in Max’s queue of new series.

The series follows a millennial couple, their daughter, and her cat. “Young Love,” created and executive produced by Matthew A. Cherry, will feature the voices of Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Issa Rae, Loretta Devine, Tamar Braxton, Harry Lennix, and Brooke Monroe Conaway, per Animation Magazine.

Adult viewers will get an intimate look into what life is like for Black families. Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for Max spoke about the new series in a Warner Bros. Discovery press release.

“We’re always looking for hard comedy with heart and edge, diverse and inclusive shows with underlying thematic resonance, and character design that showcases the hand of the artist.” Makkos said, “I am so excited to share these incredible series with the world, and continue to show why Max is a great home for adult animation.”

The original Max series comes from Cherry’s Oscar-winning animated short, Hair Love, a comedic look at a Black father’s attempt to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

The filmmaker said at the time, “You don’t see the Black family dynamic that often in mainstream animated projects. I hope that this film will help change that.” Rae worked with Cherry as the voice of the mother in Hair Love. Young Love will follow the same characters. The short film was written by Cherry. He also directed Hair Love alongside Everett Downing Jr., and Bruce W. Smith.

In 2020 Variety reported Max would release Young Love as a 12-episode series. It will debut in fall 2023, according to a statement released by Warner Bros. Discovery.