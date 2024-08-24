Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton 50 Cent Dropped His Boxing Promoter Dream After Just One Fight, Claims Oscar De La Hoya When one of 50's boxers got knocked out in 2015, "that was the end of 50’s promotional career,” De La Hoya said.







Successful recording artist and television executive Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson once tried to enter the boxing business as a promoter and, according to former boxer and current promoter Oscar De La Hoya, the Queens rapper decided to bow out before getting knocked out.

On a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Sharpe asked De Le Hoya about 50’s foray into the boxing profession. He questioned whether 50 and his former friend, undefeated boxer, Floyd Mayweather were trying to be in business together.

De La Hoya responded by telling Sharpe that the two of them actually did business together, but after the first fight they collaborated on, 50 threw in the towel on his career as a boxing promoter.

“We did business together actually. Canelo (Alvarez ) fought (James) Kirkland. 50 Cent had just signed Kirkland to a promotional contract. We had a fight together. Canelo knocked him out and that was the end of 50’s promotional career,” De La Hoya said with a laugh of the 2015 fight.

The boxing promoter did claim that 50 tried to sign Mayweather, who was previously signed to De La Hoya’s promotion company, Golden Boy.

“He was trying to do something with Floyd and then Floyd just got bigger than 50 or something,” said Oscar. “Egos got in the way and you know how that goes. The only business deal I’ve ever made with 50, Canelo knocked them out and that was the end.”

That boxing loss may have given 50 the mindset to become more involved in television work. The “Get Rich or Die Trying” power player, who is worth $40 million, has recently opened a production studio, G-Unit Film & Television Studio in Shreveport after the success of his “Power” Universal consisting of several shows that revolved around the Starz series, “Power.”

Due to the opening of the studio, the city declared April 18, as Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Day, and he was given a key to the city.