by Ida Harris Adiba Nelson’s ‘Oshun And Me’ Is An Ode To Braids And Black History For Afro-Latin Children A story of love and braids







At a time when Black and marginalized groups are under attack, Adiba Nelson drops a children’s book that reinforces Black aesthetics and identity. The Afro-Latina author does this through the eyes of Yadira, a young girl who invites young readers along on a natural hair journey in Oshun and Me: A Story Of Love Snd Braids. It begins with the ritual of having her hair braided and bedazzled on a Sunday. Yadira lays out the process and becomes curious about a cowrie shell her mother uses as adornment. What unfolds is a cultural and historical dialogue between mother and daughter. The conversation beautifully maps the mythology of African traditional religion practiced within Black Latin culture—against the backdrop of equally beautiful illustrations created by Alleanna Harris.

The story continues with Yadira heading to school. The young girl is beautifully braided and beaded but wonders if she’ll fit in and make friends.

The thoughtfulness and inclusivity displayed in this text cannot be ignored.

A muted but visual theme in the book is Yadira’s disability—she sits in a wheelchair as she gets her hair braided and uses a walker when she arrives at school.

According to research by the Cooperative Children’s Book Center, a mere 3.4% of children’s books feature a child with a disability as the primary character. That number sharply contrasts with the 29.2% of children’s books with animals as main characters.

Weaving in this often overlooked reality, in such a way, shows young readers who are navigating disabilities that they are seen, that they matter, they are indeed normal. Oshun and Me is sure to spark conversation among and around children with disabilities and children curious about disabilities.

Yadira goes on to tackle school and make several discoveries. She is filled with the confidence her mom has bestowed on her and armed with the Afro-Latina pride that runs through her heritage.

Oshun And Me ends with a letter from the author and a diagram of braided hairstyles.

This tale is a great read for children three and up. It was released on Jan. 25 and can be found on the shelves of your favorite Black bookstores and online from Black booksellers.

