Puttin' On For Their City: OutKast And Atlanta Falcons Launch Limited-Edition Merch Collection







OutKast fans might not get a reunion anytime soon, but they can get their hands on the group’s new merch collaboration with the Atlanta Falcons.

On Friday, Big Boi took to Instagram to announce a limited-edition merch line of sweatshirts and hoodies featuring the group and Falcons logos.

“Kast X Birds 🆙,” he captioned the video post.

The merch line comes amid heightened hopes for an official OutKast reunion. The duo hasn’t been seen together since earlier this year when Big Boi came out to support André 3000’s Atlanta show at Center Stage in March in support of his woodwind album New Blue Sun.

Big Boi shared an Instagram post at the time showing a video and photo of the groupmates hanging out backstage.

“Antwan & Andre 🛸 Flutie Hoooooo #NewBlueSun,” he captioned.

André 3000 hit the stage for a few woodwind performances throughout the year but has yet to pick back up the microphone and return to rapping as part of OutKast. However, he hopes to return to the studio and record another album.

While appearing on CBS Mornings last December, the “Hey Ya” singer credited Big Boi for not pressuring him to rap again and instead supporting him as a friend with whatever he decides to do musically.

“So I think in that sense, he’s never pushed that issue,” he said about Big Boi. “But I’m sure, like, I want another OutKast album. Yeah, like in my mind -– but see, that’s the thing. That’s the human side. I want an OutKast album a long time ago.”

“And honestly, for me as an individual, it would be gratifying to me to put out a solo rap situation,” André added. “But not for nobody else at this point. It’s for me because I actually like the challenge of, ‘How could I make this part of my life interesting and rhyme in words?’ You know what I mean? Like how can I do that? So yeah, it’s still a challenge. So I think hopefully, with will and intent, something will happen.”

