OutKast Receives First Diamond Single Certification

Atlanta hip-hop duo OutKast has achieved many goals over their careers but they only recently received their very first diamond single certification.

According to HipHopDX, the single, “Hey Ya” by Andre 3000 was certified diamond (meaning ten million units sold). The single was released in 2003 off the double album, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below. The album went Diamond 15 months after being released.

Speakerboxxx/The Love Below was the next-to-last album the duo released. The soundtrack for the movie both appeared in, Idlewild, was released in 2006.

The double album showcased the two solo albums Andre 3000 and Big Boi made. “Hey Ya” was the second single released off the project.

The song was nominated for three Grammys, taking home one in the Best Urban/Alternative Performance category. It rested on top of the Billboard singles chart for nine weeks. Speakerboxxx/The Love Below also brought the duo two other Grammys, Album of the Year and Best Rap Album.

While music fans are clamoring for a new OutKast album, the best they can do right now is purchase some official OutKast gear. In November, Big Boi took to social media to showcase a limited-edition clothing line of sweatshirts and hoodies that features the OutKast and Falcons logos prominently displayed on the merchandise.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Andre 3000 revealed that there is no reunion album in the near future. Last year, the eclectic musician released a fully instrumental album, New Blue Sun.

“I’ll say maybe 10, 15 years ago, in my mind, I thought an OutKast album would happen,” he said. “I don’t know the future, but I can say that we’re further away from it than we’ve ever been. I think it’s a chemistry thing. We have to be wanting to do it. It’s hard for me to make a rap, period, you know? And sometimes I’m in the belief of ‘Let things be.’

