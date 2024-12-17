Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn The Outlawz Member Recalls Afeni Shakur Taking Tupac Off Life Support, ‘He Probably Could Have Lived’ Young Noble of The Outlawz reveals that Afeni Shakur made the decision to take Tupac Shakur off life support while he was still fighting for his life.







Young Noble of The Outlawz became emotional as he reflected on the day Tupac Shakur succumbed to his injuries and passed away after being shot in Las Vegas.

Noble shared that while conspiracy theories still surround Tupac’s death, the iconic rapper was undoubtedly on his deathbed in 1996, having lost a lung and a finger. Despite his critical condition, Pac was still fighting for his life. Ultimately, it was his mother, the late Afeni Shakur, who made the heartbreaking decision to let her 25-year-old son go, allowing him to “fly” rather than prolong his suffering.

“I was right there, front and center. Let them tell it, he’s still alive underground like Bin Laden somewhere hiding or in Cuba… Nah, he really died,” Noble told The Art of Dialogue. “I really was in the hospital. I really saw him with tubes in his body. I really saw his body full of fluid real big. He wasn’t skinny with the six-pack; his body was full. He really f—king died on us.”

The New Jersey rapper, who was just 18 when Pac passed, revealed that it was Pac’s mother who made the difficult decision to “let her son go.”

“He probably could have lived. His momma said, ‘Nah, f—k all that. I think he lost his finger, he was gonna lose a lung, they were gonna do all these surgeries,” Noble recalled. “You know how strong your momma gotta to be to say, ‘Damn, he’s probably could make it. I don’t want my son to endure no more pain in this world. Y’all tear him down.’ That sh—t is devastating.”

“She let her son go. ‘Pac ain’t die; Afeni said, ‘Let my son fly,'” he added.

The Death Row alum grew emotional and walked off set during his first interview in seven years while discussing the tragic event. This came after Noble expressed the remorse The Outlawz felt over The Notorious B.I.G.’s death, which occurred six months after Pac’s passing.

Noble recalled the day they heard the news and felt defeated after being kicked out of so many hotels and being on high alert in the wake of Pac’s passing. The rapper shared how he felt like “hip-hop was dying.”

“This ain’t how it’s supposed to be. We didn’t wish that on Biggie or nothin’ like that. It felt devastating,” he said.

RELATED CONTENT: Tupac’s Stepbrother Has Doubts About Diddy’s Denial Of Involvement In Rap Legend’s Death