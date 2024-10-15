Tupac’s Stepbrother Has Doubts About Diddy’s Denial Of Involvement In Rap Legend’s Death

Tupac’s stepbrother, Mopreme Shakur, was recently a guest on Piers Morgan Uncensored, where he confirmed that he spoke to Diddy after his brother was killed.

Diddy, who is currently embroiled in a raft of sexual assault accusations, had been accused by Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a longtime suspect in Shakur’s death, of ordering the hit on the rap legend.

“[He] basically said he had nothing to do with my brother’s murder,” Shakur told Morgan. “I told him, ‘The truth is still yet to come out, so we’re going to see.’ Here we are, 27, 28 years later; it looks like there’s some doubt in that statement, along with all the other suspicions that people have.”

Billboard recently reported that Shakur’s family has started an investigation and has hired powerful New York attorney Alex Spiro to see if there is a link between Tupac’s death and Diddy being involved. The “No Way Out” producer has always denied having any knowledge of who was responsible for Shakur’s untimely death.

“My opinion is that I don’t believe it was a hundred percent honest statement,” Shakur relayed to Morgan. He was asked if Diddy lied about not being involved. He said, “Quite possibly. It’s kind of looking that way, in my opinion.”

"I told him, 'The truth is still yet to come out'." Mopreme Shakur tells Piers Morgan what was said when Diddy called him to deny involvement in the murder of his brother Tupac.

Shakur, who also starred in movies such as Poetic Justice and Above the Rim, was shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996, while in town for a Mike Tyson fight. The popular, controversial rapper died six days later.

