They Said I’m ‘Overqualified’: What They Really Mean Might Surprise You

Dear Fairygodmentor®,

Everyone Says I’m ‘Overqualified.’ Is That Code for Something Else?

-Over Being Overqualified

Dear Over Being Overqualified,

It’s hard enough to get feedback these days, and when you finally get it, it’s frustrating and completely confusing! I personally understand the frustration, having heard it both directly and indirectly from my coaching clients. But here’s the tea: being overqualified isn’t about your worth; it’s about their perception of fit and risk. In hiring speak, “overqualified” = “We’re not sure how you’ll fit, stay, or be managed.”

When employers say “overqualified,” they’re rarely questioning the knowledge, skills, and abilities you bring to the table; they’re questioning your alignment.

What “Overqualified” Can Actually Mean (I’m sharing the quiet parts out loud)

As a former HR professional who’s hired hundreds of candidates, there are some thoughts that may come to mind when looking at your vast experience:

Flight Risk: “Will you leave as soon as better comes along?”

Salary Assumptions: “With all of this experience, you’ll definitely want more than what we can offer.”

Management Discomfort: “Will upper-level leadership feel threatened by you?”

Scope Mismatch: “Will you get bored and disengage?”

Bias (Keeping it real because it happens): Age bias, identity bias, leadership presence being misread

Sometimes being “overqualified” isn’t about your resume; it’s about their readiness.

The Power Shift: What You Can Control

You want to be able to answer the question not asked. You want to be ready and stay ready to handle those assumptions that may be swirling in the hiring team’s heads.

Clarify your career narrative

Why are you applying for this role? Why now? Why them? It could sound like “At this stage in my career, I’m intentionally looking for roles where I can…”

Address the Elephant Before It Walks Into The Room

Get the obvious out in the open so you can proactively neutralize any concerns during the hiring process. It could sound like “You might be wondering why I’m interested in a role like this given my background…”

Right-Size Your Story (Not Your Expertise)

This is critical. Don’t shrink to fit in spaces where you know you belong. We all possess transferable skills that can lend themselves to other roles and responsibilities. Make sure to highlight how your particular skills are relevant to the role. You don’t have to throw in the kitchen sink; just give them a highlight reel. Show them that you’ve got staying power. Let them hear that you have the ability to commit. Finally, flip the dynamic by asking better questions. It could sound like “What concerns might someone have about my background for this role?” or “What would success look like for someone stepping into this position?”

The Truth You Need to Hear

Now, I’m going to hold your hand when I say this, but not every “no” is misalignment; you might actually be aiming too small. You’re not overqualified; you’re under-placed. I see this a lot with my coaching clients — they underestimate the milkshake that brings all the boys and girls to the yard. Some doors close because you’ve simply outgrown them. Stop trying to prove you can fit into rooms you’ve already outgrown.

My Quick 3-Step Action Plan (yes, a little homework assignment for you!)

Try this out for a week:

1. Rewrite your “Why this role?” response

2. Practice addressing the “overqualified” concern out loud

3. Apply to two roles that actually match your next level—not your last one

Remember, the goal isn’t just to get hired; it’s to be valued appropriately. The right opportunity won’t be confused by your excellence; it will be built for it. You don’t need to shrink your story to fit someone else’s expectations. You just need to tell it in a way the right people can understand.

You got this!

Yours truly,

Your Fairygodmentor®

About Joyel Crawford:

(Photo: Kirten White Photography/BE)

Joyel Crawford is an award-winning career and leadership development professional and founder of Crawford Leadership Strategies, a consultancy that empowers results-driven leaders through coaching, training, and facilitation. She’s the best-selling author of Show Your Ask: Using Your Voice to Advocate for Yourself and Your Career.

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