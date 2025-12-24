HBCU by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman ‘First Lady of Football’ And FAMU Alum, Pam Oliver, Inducted Into Sports Broadcasting Hall Of Fame Oliver's induction marks a feat for Black women in sports journalism.







HBCU Pride has reached new peaks with the latest inductee into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

Pam Oliver, a renowned sports journalist and Florida A&M University alumna, is a part of the latest cohort of esteemed broadcasters to enter this coveted group. The NFL news staple was inducted as a Hall of Famer on Dec. 16.

Her current team at Fox Sports congratulated Oliver on her storied career and latest achievement. Oliver has reported for the news network since 1995, marking 30 years.

“It was just a magical night. I still can’t believe it, my feet have not touched the ground. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to Fox for giving me all these years to flourish and grow, that has a big part to do with why I’m in the Sports [Broadcasting] Hall of Fame. Never thought I’d be saying those words, but I’m as pleased as can be.

Upon graduation from her esteemed HBCU alma mater, Oliver began her lofty career in sports broadcasting. She started with roles at local stations before transitioning to national networks, covering the entire NFL season with Fox Sports and previous NBA Playoffs coverage with TNT. Since 2014, she worked as a reporter for Fox Sports’ No. 2 NFL broadcasting team.

With over 30 years at Fox Sports, Oliver has become the longest tenured NFL sideline reporter, marking a tremendous accomplishment for Black women in sports broadcasting. By recognizing her steady presence on NFL game nights, the Hall of Fame sought to honor her years of dedication to the field.

“[Pam Oliver] has long been recognized as one of the premier sports reporters on network television and is the longest tenured NFL sideline reporter. With widespread respect and admiration across the industry, her straightforward and candid interviewing style consistently delivers topical and substantive reports,” shared the Hall of Fame in its statement of her induction, according to HBCU Sports.

FAMU’s School of Journalism and Graphic Design also highlighted the “First Lady of Football.” Before her matriculation to sideline coverage, Oliver was an All-American track & field athlete at the Florida HBCU. The school recognized her impact in HBCU journalism and the sports world, bestowing her with a Production Hall in her name in 2015.

RELATED CONTENT: $25K Gift Secures Future FAMU Journalists: Alumna Launches Scholarship At Portrait Unveiling