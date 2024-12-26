Politics by Mitti Hicks Panama President Hits Back After Trumps Comments To Reclaim Canal The Panama Canal is a man-made waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, shortening travel time for ships.







Panama’s president is responding to President-elect Donald Trump’s comments that his incoming administration is considering regaining control of the Panama Canal.

“Every square meter of the Panama Canal and its surrounding area belongs to Panama and will continue to do so,” Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said in a statement on Sunday. “Our country’s sovereignty and independence are not negotiable.”

Trump said on Dec. 22 that the United States “foolishly gave it away” and is now being “ripped off” at the significant waterway. The president’s comments are in response to Panama’s increased fees for using the waterway that links the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

“We will demand that the Panama Canal be returned to the United States of America, in full, quickly, and without question,” Trump stated.

What Is The Canal and Why Is It Important?

The Panama Canal is a man-made waterway that connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans, cutting across the Isthmus of Panama. It is a significant cargo throughway that’s crucial for global maritime transportation. It saves ships thousands of miles and weeks of travel around South America’s dangerous and icy southern tip.

According to Reuters, Spanish colonizers began studying canal construction as early as the 1530s, but it wasn’t until 1878 that Colombia signed a concession with French engineers. Panama was a province under Colombia.

The French’s effort ultimately failed in 1899. An estimated 22,000 workers lost their lives to diseases and accidents working on the canal project.

In 1903, the U.S. sought a permanent concession for a canal from Colombia, which ultimately rejected the proposal. On Nov. 3, the U.S. supported Panama’s independence. Just days later, Panama’s ambassador to Washington signed a treaty granting the U.S. rights to build and indefinitely administer the canal. The U.S. paid Panama $10 million and a yearly $250,000 annuity for the rights.

The canal finally opened in 1914, and Afro-Panamanian and Caribbean workers completed the construction of the canal in the U.S. At least 5,000 workers died.

Tensions between the U.S. and Panama grew, and several protests were against U.S. control of the canal around the 1950s.

Twenty years later, President Jimmy Carter signed a treaty with Panamanian military leader Omar Torrijos in 1977, granting Panama free control over the canal and guaranteeing its permanent neutrality. The Panamanian government’s Panama Canal Authority administered the canal from December 31, 1999, to the present.

Panama’s Response to Trump

President Mulino has rejected Trump’s threats. President Mulino said the rising fees for ships crossing over on the canal have been set by experts who have considered operational costs and supply and demand factors.

“Panamanians may have different views on many issues […], but when it comes to our canal and our sovereignty, we will all unite under our Panamanian flag.”

Then, Trump took to social media, saying, “We’ll see about that!” Trump also posted a picture of a U.S. flag planted in the canal zone under the caption, “Welcome to the United States Canal!”

