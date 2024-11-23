News by Kandiss Edwards Trump Picks First Black Cabinet Member–And It’s Not Byron Donalds Donald Trump makes Scott Turner his first Black cabinet pick.







President-elect Donald Trump chose the first African-American cabinet pick. Scott Turner, will be the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) .

Trump announced Turner’s placement via press release. He emphasizes Turner’s past accomplishments. The soon-to-be HUD secretary is a veteran NFL player and also supported Trump during his first term in office. The former, Texas, House Representative served as the First Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council (WHORC.)

The release stated, Turner, “Lead an Unprecedented Effort that Transformed our Country’s most distressed communities. Those efforts, working together with former HUD Secretary, Ben Carson, were maximized by Scott’s guidance in overseeing 16 Federal Agencies which implemented more than 200 policy actions furthering Economic Development.”

Turner thanked President-elect Trump and his mentor Ben Carson in an X post.

Thank you, Mr. President. I am thrilled to continue the outstanding work we began in your last administration at HUD with an incredible team. I am deeply humbled by your confidence in my nomination. I would also like to express the sincerest of gratitude to my mentor, Secretary… pic.twitter.com/X2ZJLSrfGI — Scott Turner (@sturnerofficial) November 23, 2024

The nomination is coming at, seemingly, the right time. Multiple outlets and social media users have questioned the lack of Black representation in the next administration’s cabinet. Especially, since many Black surrogates rallied for Trump during the presidential campaign.

Chief among Trump’s vocal surrogates was, Florida congressman Byron Donalds. CNN’s Laura Coates spoke with Donalds and asked about Trump’s failure to recommend him for a cabinet position. Donalds denied feeling snubbed and continued to support the Republican party’s choices. The congressman believes accomplishment outweighs diversity. He claims the Biden administration sacrificed progress for the sake of diversity, though the administration boasts many economic and social policy wins.

“Donald Trump’s election is about is bringing competency and reality back to D.C. in the White House, making sure that the job gets done on behalf of the American people, regardless of their race, regardless of their religion or regardless of their creed,” he stated.

The nomination of Turner may slowdown the conversation in regards to the lack of Black people entering the White House. The conversation is a curious one as the Republican party is not known for upholding diversity, equity or inclusion in any workplace. The attacks on DEI in statewide Republican legislatures may lead one to believe diversifying the powers that be is the last item on the very large conservative agenda.

