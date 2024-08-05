News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Parents Accuse North Carolina Hospital Of Trying To Harvest Son’s Organs Despite the concerns that insufficient medical care played a role in Howard's death, there has been no confirmation of organs removed from his body.









The parents of a deceased HBCU athlete have accused doctors at a North Carolina Hospital of attempted organ harvesting.

Terrence “T” Howard died on Aug. 1 after being struck by a moving vehicle on Interstate 85 a week before. He succumbed to his injuries after being transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. He was on his way to North Carolina Central University, the HBCU where he was set to begin the football season.

The 19-year-old’s father took to social media to update their community on his condition. Bishop Anthony Allen originally sought prayers and positivity for his son’s potential recovery. He also claimed that his son was outside his own vehicle when he was hit, allegedly helping another driver involved in a prior accident. Allen stated his son was declared “brain dead” by the hospital, as reported by NewsOne.

“He stopped and rendered aid because that’s the kind of person he is,” stated Allen. “Terrance was injured while trying to be a good citizen.”

However, as the days went on, another Facebook Live video called on the family’s supporters for help. They wanted to transfer Terrence to a hospital in their native city of Houston, claiming that the Charlotte Medical Center wanted to take the teenager off life support.

“We are not in agreement with that because we know he’s still here, he’s still alive,” Allen said in the live video on July 26. ” “We need him transferred…We have to move fast.”

They raised funds for the transfer through GoFundMe, nearly raising its entire goal of $50,000. The family, however, became even more desperate to save their son. In the since-removed Facebook live video, the parents were performing chest compressions on Howard. Allen accused doctors of trying to kill him by sneaking fatal drugs into the boy’s IV.

In the midst of the attempts to revive him, police arrived in the hospital room. The law enforcement threatened to arrest the parents if they did not leave. When his son was finally declared dead, Allen pointed to the hospital, accusing them of allowing his unfortunate ending.

“They all participated in killing my son,” claimed Allen. “They let my son die.”

His mother proclaimed that the hospital pulled the plug to harvest his organs. She also alleged that doctors were “snickering and laughing” while refusing to help her son further.

“They want his organs,” the woman stated in this video. “That’s what they told me in the beginning.”

Forced organ harvesting, an illegal practice of surgically removing one’s organs against one’s will, is considered a social justice issue globally, according to the International Society for Human Rights. An uptick in allegations has also been made across the United States. A more notable case involves a deceased Black medical student Jelani Day. Day’s mother originally claimed his body was found missing some vital organs. However, the accusations proved to be untrue.

Despite the concerns that insufficient medical care played a role in Howard’s death, there has been no confirmation of organs removed from his body. Furthermore, it remains unclear if an investigation into the allegations will be launched.

