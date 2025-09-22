Lifestyle by Janee Bolden Atlanta’s Black Excellence Sparkled At Emerging 100’s Park 100 Summer Social Young professionals dressed in “derby chic” cocktail attire







Atlanta knows how to close out summer, and on Aug. 29, Emerging 100 ATL proved it once again with their annual Park 100 Summer Social. By early evening, hundreds of young professionals dressed in their finest “derby chic” cocktail attire had descended on Park Tavern’s tented patio overlooking Piedmont Park, filling the space with a palpable mix of ambition, style, and joy.

The night was alive with energy. Guests clinked glasses of prosecco under string lights, danced shoulder to shoulder when the DJs spun Frankie Beverly, and paused at photo activations to capture the moment. At one point, the entire floor moved as one, stepping into the Electric Slide—a reminder that Atlanta’s Black professional community knows how to work hard, but also how to gather and celebrate one another in rhythm.

The evening also felt like the continuation of Issa Rae’s Atlanta residency. Just days before the multi-hyphenate had graced the stage at InvestFest. Rae returned two weeks later to pack the Coca-Cola Roxy for a stop on her book tour. At the Park 100 Summer Social, her presence came through Viarae Prosecco, the sparkling wine she launched in 2023, which served as the event’s exclusive partner.

“I never wanted Viarae to just be another product on the shelf,” Rae said. “For me, it’s about creating experiences that feel rooted in culture, joy, and celebration, and Atlanta really knows how to bring that energy to life.”

Her sentiment came alive in real time. A Viarae-powered portrait station encouraged guests to step in front of the camera with confidence, while the branded specialty bar served up flutes that kept conversations flowing. The photo wall became a hub for group shots and impromptu reunions, a visual record of a night to be remembered.

Rae has been vocal about wanting her brand to center Black joy. In a recent Instagram post, she spoke about creating spaces where celebration isn’t an afterthought but the centerpiece. At Park 100, that ethos was evident in every laugh, every raised glass, every snapshot under the glow of the tent.

Beyond the fashion and the fun, the Park 100 Summer Social carries a mission. As the marquee fundraiser for Emerging 100 ATL, the event supports the organization’s work in mentoring and awarding scholarships to youth across the city. That purpose is what elevates the evening beyond networking — it’s a direct investment back into Atlanta’s future.

Daniel Farr, President of the Emerging 100 Atlanta Executive Board, underscored the importance of Viarae’s involvement. “Huge thank you to Issa Rae and Viarae Wines for pouring into the Emerging 100 of Atlanta and our mission,” Farr said under a post about the brand partnership on the organization’s social media page. “Your support helps us continue to invest in the next generation of leaders right here in our city. We are grateful for our partnership and the confidence in our work. Cheers to the future.”

It was a moment of gratitude that reflected the duality of the night: the celebration in the tent, and the lives outside of it that will benefit from the funds raised.

Of course, no Atlanta gathering is complete without the right music. DJ Reese, DJ P Forreal, and Mashup Sessions featuring DJ Unruley & Canterbury Tales kept the energy high, blending hip-hop, R&B, and Afro-beats that had the crowd bouncing from start to finish. At one point, the bass line shook the tent while the breeze off Piedmont Park cooled overheated dancers — Atlanta’s nightlife and its natural backdrop colliding perfectly.

By the end of the night, as the last portraits were snapped and the final flutes of prosecco were raised, the significance of the evening was undeniable. This was more than a party—it was a showcase of Atlanta’s next generation of Black leadership in action.

With Issa Rae’s Viarae Prosecco elevating the evening and Emerging 100 steering the mission, the Park 100 Summer Social captured what Atlanta does best: bringing people together to uplift, to celebrate, and to shine.

