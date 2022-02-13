Party Over Here! Shaq Throws Over the Top ‘Fun House’ Party For Super Bowl Weekend

Shaquille O’Neal returned home to LA for Super Bowl weekend, throwing the most over-the-top party, star-studded party/ music fest that was part carnival, part circus and part music festival for more than 5,000 music and sports fans in LA: Shaq’s Fun House presented by FTX.

The self-described “best party thrower in Los Angeles” and CFO aka Chief Fun Officer, opened his pre Super Bowl Bash featuring performances by Zedd, Lil Wayne, Diplo and DJ Diesel (Shaq) to the public, but also hosted friends and celeb guests including:

Jeremy Renner, Angus Cloud, Allen Iverson, Lil Jon, Brandon Marshall, Chuck Liddell, Tory Lanez, Matt Judon, Floyd Mayweather, Amber Rose, Jet’s Braxton Berrios, Sophia Culpo, Daymond John, Jerry Jeudy, Kareem Hunt, JuJu Smith Schuster, Nate Diaz, Camille Kostek, Matt Jones, and many others.

The event, presented by FTX, was an grown up kid’s dream come true replete with: an 80 ft slide

Maker’s Mark human claw machine

a pop-up Chicken & Roscoes, over-sized arcade games from Arcade1Up

bumper cars, FTX Ferris Wheel

cirque-like performers

music sets that kept everyone dancing until the lights came on Pepsi Stonger Together sponsored the “halftime show” featuring Shaq and also matched ticket sales with a portion from each sold benefiting the Boys & Girls Club.

Check out the photos of the fun!