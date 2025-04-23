Uncategorized by Kandiss Edwards Pastor Jamal Bryant Is Uplifting Black Business With The Bullseye Black Market New Birth Missionary Baptist continues its quest to hold corporations accountable.







Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is expanding his campaign to defend diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in corporate America by launching the “Bullseye Black Market,” a pop-up marketplace designed to uplift Black-owned businesses.

The event will take place at the Samson Health & Fitness Center on the church’s Stonecrest campus and will feature local vendors, food trucks, and empowerment workshops for small business owners, WSBTV reported. Church officials say the effort is part of a broader initiative to promote economic justice and resist corporate cuts on DEI initiatives.

BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on Bryant’s call for an economic boycott of Target during the 2024 Lenten season. The campaign encouraged 100,000 Black consumers to boycott Target for 40 days, and included appeals to divest from the retail giant’s stock. The effort followed widespread media reports that Target and other large corporations were scaling back DEI programs amid growing political and shareholder pressure.

“We’re not just consumers — we’re a community with power,” Bryant said. “When companies turn their backs on the values they once stood behind, we respond by building something better. The Bullseye Black Market is both protest and progress.”

Bryant’s boycott gained national attention as shoppers began reconsidering their spending in light of corporate DEI reversals. Target also experienced a decline in foot traffic during the protest period; however, the company has not publicly commented on any direct link to the campaign.

New Birth is not new to political and faith-based activism. Under Bryant’s leadership, the church has mobilized around voting rights, vaccinations, and economic empowerment — using its platform to galvanize both local and national action.

Church organizers say the Bullseye Black Market is open to the public and will be a recurring event. For more information on vendor registration or event schedules, visit newbirth.org.

