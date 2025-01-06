Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Infidelity Ended First Marriage

Pastor Jamal Bryant, who recently remarried after cheating on his first wife, revealed the reason for his infidelity while appearing on the Hardly Initiated podcast, according to the Atlanta Black Star.

“…I had to go through a healing process for myself, on what is it that was in me that would go outside of the bounds of my covenant my agreement. And to risk my family for somebody I never wanted to be with,” Bryant said on the Nov. 15 episode.

Bryant, who leads the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, GA, divorced Gizelle Bryant, in 2009 after seven years of marriage. Ten years later, they tried again—before breaking up in 2021.

Gizelle Bryant, a star on Real Housewives of the Potomac, has three children together with Jamal Bryant, who said his cheating, and not irreconcilable differences, led to the split.

“I say to men all the time: one of the mistakes I made is my first attempt at monogamy was marriage,” Bryant said.

He explained.

“I’m not advocating for this, this is not what I’m saying. But I’m saying, let’s say you’re with four women in a month, and that’s the regimen you’re on. It’s natural. This is what you do. You don’t have no guilt about it. You don’t have no conscience. None of them think that you’re committed. You’re with four a month. That fourth one you decide, you know, let me lock this down. You have not purged out your system of the three.

“And the danger that we have is that we have compartmentalized our sexuality to have sex without intimacy. So we have so reduced the standard for ourselves. That you can sleep with four people and feel nothing for any of them.”

Bryant married his second wife, Dr. Karri Turner, after proposing to her in May 2024.

