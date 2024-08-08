Pastor Jamal Bryant Takes On Voter Suppression With Project 5-5-5

The Black church is historically known for impacting voter turnout. Pastor Dr. Jamal H. Bryant kicked off Project 5-5-5 in Atlanta, Georgia at The Carter Center to trouble the conservative, far-right Republican agenda Project 2025 and mobilize voting drives across the state. Several national organizations and public advocates Mayor Jazzmin Cobble of Stonecrest, Esq. Mo Ivory, District 4 commissioner elect and Congressman Hank Johnson, came together to be agents of change. Leaders and members of these groups include the National Coalition of 100 Black Women; 100 Black Men of Dekalb; Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc; Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc; Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.; and Sigma Gamma Rho, outlined objectives and plans of action and supported the collective initiative as a whole. Coming together in numbers was one of the resounding messages behind Project 5-5-5 and it was not lost on any of the dignitaries who offered remarks.

“Getting into ‘good trouble’ is not a solo event,” Yatonya Oliver told attendees. The president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc for the Lambda Epsilon Omega Chapter broke down the bottom line of the initiative, which is to get folks out to vote to save democracy. “Voters should go to the polls and take four to the polls.”

Darrell Taylor, president of the Kappa’s Decatur chapter, will focus on the youth and voter registration, targeting the young adults, beginning with individuals turning 18-years-old. Taylor plans for his network to take to the streets in and around the Dekalb County, Southeast region.

“We’re going to lockdown Wesley Chapel, Candler Rd. You will see us in forces,” Taylor said.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc’s theme this election season is “Fortitude on the Frontline.” According to Dr. Johnni Cruse Craig, the Greek organization’s mission is to drive education, registration, mobilization, and protection around voting.

“Voter suppression tactics reveal themselves as fruits of oppression” the Delta and social action chair said emphatically.

“As informed voters our fruit manifests as social action—Capital A-C-T!”

BLACK ENTERPRISE had an opportunity to speak with Bryant about his JHB movement and Project 5-5-5

Dr. Jamal H Bryant: Project 5-5-5 was born because the Black community has got to get mobilized. There’s a large demographic of young African Americans who, quite frankly, don’t believe they’re gonna vote this time and don’t think that it’s critical. And part of the problem we’ve made over the last couple of years is [pushing people] to get out to vote, but not voter education. I think this is a maturing season for Black America to not vote on personality, but to vote on policy. So it’s not a matter of whether you like Kamala or not, but whether you like yourself. That education–we’re gonna really hammer in and give a blueprint of a strategy of what Divine Nine organizations, faith-based, civic and grassroots [organizations] can do.

The kickoff is tonight, but what does tomorrow look like for Project 5-5-5?

Tomorrow begins the education process. We’re going to give speaking points and bullet points on what to say in the barbershop, what to say in fraternity meetings, and what the pastors ought to be saying.

Oct. 5, we’re gonna be doing a major voter registration drive all over the state with all of these entities partnering with us. Nov. 5 is election day, and we gotta get everybody out to the polls.

Aside from development, tell us how New Birth Missionary Baptist Church is going to lead the Project 5-5-5 initiative?

We’re committed to registering 2,000 Black men to vote, which is the largest unpolled demographic in the Black community. We have a fleet of vehicles. We’re gonna be sending them out to senior centers and the college campuses and doing education on why it’s important and what Project 5-5-5 represents.

Is New Birth Missionary Baptist Church a polling station?

It is, absolutely, one of the largest for Dekalb County.



RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Pastor Jamal Bryant Blasts Republican Senate Candidate Herschel Walker in Fiery Speech