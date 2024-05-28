Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pastors Jamal Bryant And Karri Turner Of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Are Newly Engaged Megachurch Pastor Jamal Bryant is feeling "overjoyed" about his recent engagement to fellow Pastor Karri Turner.









Bryant took to the pulpit on Sunday, May 26, to let the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church congregation know the marriage proposal he gave to Turner. An Instagram video announcement showed him gushing about the “amazingly beautiful and amazingly brilliant” woman he recently saw receive her “doctorate degree,” whom while at Turner’s graduation, the Lord told him “You big dummy! What is you waiting on?”

“I am so grateful to God that she has consented to be my wife,” he announced to a round of applause and cheers from the church congregation. “Would you help me thank God for Dr. Karri Turner?”

Turner joined him on stage and wiped happy tears from her face as the crowd cheered. Bryant went on to share the support he’s received from his family about his relationship with Turner.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am, how happy my family is, how happy my children are and I hope my church is happy for me,” he said.

“I’m grateful to God that today the Lord has given @mzkarribaby to be my wife and @newbirthmbc has a First Lady. My heart is overjoyed and my destiny is in clear focus. Love always wins!!” Bryant captioned his Instagram post.

“My Love! I Love You Soo much!!♥️♥️♥️” she wrote on the post.

Bryant’s ex-wife, “The Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant, also expressed her support by writing, “Congratulations! Very happy for you!” She and Bryant share their three daughters who are regularly featured on the hit Bravo reality show.

On Monday, Turner followed up with a close-up shot of her giant diamond engagement ring.

“And the Lord remembered her,” she captioned the post.

“RHOP” fans have followed Gizelle’s post-divorce journey with Jamal where she’s openly admitted to her ex-husband’s infidelity which led to their split. Gizelle, who remains single, has even navigated rekindling her relationship with Jamal on the show, to no avail. The former couple share their three daughters, Grace, Adore, and Angel.



