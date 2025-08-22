News by Kandiss Edwards Pastor Jamal Bryant Says Target CEO Step Down Is ‘Stylish” With ‘No Substance’ Long-time Target CEO Brian Cornell is stepping down next year, but Pastor Jamal Bryant insists the boycott will persist.







Long-time Target CEO Brian Cornell is stepping down next year, but Pastor Jamal Bryant insists the boycott will persist.

Target’s leadership shake-up hasn’t quieted the backlash sparked by its rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. Target’s leadership shift comes amid a clear drop in the numbers. Sales are weak, and foot traffic continues to decline. Despite the CEO change, Bryant dismissed any idea of dropping the boycott. He spoke with CNN to spread the message that the withdrawal of economic support is working and will continue.

“I think we are looking at the movement of peanut shells in Central Park. I think there is nothing different about the ideology or their stance on DEI. It’s really smoke and mirrors. I am anxious and zealous to see if the new CEO will be open to a meeting to see if we can discuss the four things we are asking for. But just moving the CEO to the COO is really stylish, but it has no substance,” Bryant said.

Reverend Jamal Bryant, the pastor leading the charge to boycott #Target over the company's DEI policy… pic.twitter.com/NX3uu8tAMg — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) August 21, 2025

Retail data shows that in July, visits to stores fell nearly 3.9% year-over-year, extending a six-month slide.

The grassroots campaign, dubbed the “Target Fast,” launched during Lent. Bryant called on Black consumers to withhold their dollars from the corporation. More than 250,000 people signed the pledge, saying they would spend their money elsewhere in protest of the retailer’s retreat from DEI commitments.

Target’s walk back of its $2 billion pledge to invest in Black-owned businesses and the elimination of its internal DEI strategy triggered the outrage. President of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Yvette Clarke, called the reversal “unconscionable.” Despite scheduled meetings, including with civil rights leaders, the company has yet to restore the initiatives.

BLACK ENTERPRISE continues to report on the progress of the boycott. Target’s in-store visits are down nearly 8% overall. Additionally, Target has lost an estimated $12 billion in market value. The sustained slump hints that for many consumers, accountability matters.

