Pastor Keion Henderson To Hold Services At Joel Olsteen’s Church After Hurricane Beryl Wreaks Havoc

Pastor Keion Henderson’s Lighthouse Church suffered a huge blow after Hurricane Beryl caused severe damage to its North Campus in Houston. The Beaumont Enterprise reports that the hurricane caused an estimated $20 million in damages, leaving the church to cancel services indefinitely.

Fellow megachurch pastor Joel Olsteen has stepped in to help. The televangelist has allowed Henderson to temporarily hold services at his Lakewood Church. The 16,800 seat-building is the largest sanctuary in Houston. Donald Iloff, Lakewood’s lead spokesperson, told The Chron that Lakewood is not renting the space to Henderson. But he did say that Lighthouse Church would cover production and security costs.

Lighthouse will host services at Olsteen’s church on Sunday evenings for the next four weeks. Brian Smith, spokesman for Lighthouse confirmed the new location and said that the churches were still finalizing details.

“Lighthouse is grateful to the Lakewood staff for providing us the use of their building and sanctuary during the month,” Smith told The Chron.

“Their friendship and compassion are wonderful blessings to our church. The partnership between Lakewood and Lighthouse demonstrates that our community is all about the one resilience for the city of Houston.”

Henderson founded the Lighthouse Church in 2009. The megachurch has more than 15,000 members across its four Houston locations. He is the author of four books including “The Groow Zone,” which he co-authored with his wife, Shaunie.

Henderson faced backlash from social media users last May after a controversial clip from his church service surfaced on social media. In the viral video, the pastor is seen snapping his fingers at his parishioner and telling her to “hush” when she began wailing during his sermon.

As of now, the Lighthouse Church has not provided an official reopening date.

