Patrick Mahomes, Sr. Facing Up To 10-Year Prison Sentence For Violating Probation

Patrick Mahomes Sr., the father of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes Jr., will remain in jail until March after a judge reportedly ordered his imprisonment, citing prosecutors’ claim that he violated the terms of his probation.

According to TMZ, prosecutors say that he has failed to perform the required number of hours of community service, which was supposed to be three hours per month, as well as having a high reading of alcohol on his alcohol-monitoring device on New Year’s Day.

He has been ordered to remain at Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas, until his next hearing on March 9.

Court records show that the elder Mahomes was booked into Smith County Jail Feb. 3 and is currently being held without bond.

Officials were notified of the reading on his SCRAM alcohol ankle monitor (which samples sweat from the wearer every 30 minutes) on Jan. 1, showing there was alcohol consumption from Mahomes. He did pass urine tests he submitted on Jan. 5 and Jan. 9; they reportedly came back negative for alcohol.

Mahomes was arrested at least three times for DWI (Drinking While Intoxicated), and the last arrest occurred right before his son, Patrick Jr., who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, beat the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl. He pleaded guilty and was given five years of probation, avoiding a prison sentence of up to a decade behind bars and a fine of up to $10,000.

Now, due to the alleged violations, prosecutors are looking to have him sentenced to 10 years in prison as punishment for his alleged misdeeds.

The New York Post reported that Mahomes Sr. felt remorse in an interview for the ESPN docuseries “The Kingdom” after his son spoke about the 2024 incident. He claimed that it was the “most embarrassing thing I’ve ever been through in my life” seeing that his son had to address his arrest.

