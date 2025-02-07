News by Sharelle Burt Patrick Mahomes Says Playing In Front Of A ‘Sitting President’ At Super Bowl Would Be ‘Cool’ Mahomes or Hurts...who are you cheering for?







Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about President Donald Trump attending Super Bowl LIX.

During a press conference, the three-time Super Bowl champ was asked how he felt about Trump coming to watch him play against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans on Sunday.

“It’s always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president, Someone that is at the top position in our country,” Mahomes said.

He touched on Trump’s comments about him being a “great quarterback.” While the QB admitted to not seeing the circulated clip, he said, “It’s cool to hear that he’s seen me play football and respects the game that I play.”

Mahomes’ comments come after his teammate, Travis Kelce, said playing in front of Trump would be a “great honor,” according to The Independent.

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world,” Kelce said during a press conference. “So, that’d be pretty cool.”

During the 2024 political campaign season, Mahomes avoided endorsing Trump or former Vice President Kamala Harris. Despite his wife Brittany and mother being open Trump supporters, the Black quarterback, one of 15 that started during the 2024-2025 season, clarified his role.

“I don’t want my place and my platform to be used to endorse a candidate or do whatever, either way,” Mahomes said in September 2024. “I think my place is to inform people to get registered to vote. It’s to inform people to do their own research and then make the best decision for them and their family.”

The 47th president may be a fan of the quarterback, but he failed to do his homework. During a White House event, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Trump praised Alabama Republican senator and former Texas Tech head coach Tommy Tuberville for being the reason behind Mahomes’ greatness. While Tuberville accepted Trump’s praise, he later debunked the sentiments during an interview with Megyn Kelly.

Mahomes also caught wind of the mistake, saying he was never coached by the Alabama lawmaker.

