Patrick Mahomes Wants To Own an NFL Team After He Retires

Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already making plans for when his illustrious football career eventually comes to an end. The 28-year-old two-time Super Bowl champion has NFL ownership in his sights, TMZ reports.

On Tuesday, Oct. 17, news of Mahomes joining an ownership group of celebrity backers of the Formula One Alpine team began to spread, prompting the NFL star to talk about other planned investments.

“I think Tom [Brady] is trying to do it right now, but that’s definitely where you want to get to,” Mahomes said in reference to someday owning an NFL franchise. “I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible. When I’m done playing, obviously, I’ll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time I want to have that competitive edge I’ve always had my entire life.”

Currently, the league does not allow active players to join ownership of any teams; however, Mahomes has already ventured out into other sports. He has stakes in the Milwaukee Brewers as well as women’s soccer team, The Kansas City Current.

“I’m always looking around,” Mahomes said. “I can’t do it in the NFL while I’m playing, so I’m always looking around at other sports. It’s hard to get in all sports, NBA, and all that different type of stuff, but I’m always keeping my ears open. If they give me the opportunity, I’m going to jump at it.”