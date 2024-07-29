Patrick Mahomes Still Highest-Paid Quarterback Despite Jordan Love’s Record-Breaking Contract

The Green Bay Packers just extended quarterback Jordan Love’s contract, a four-year, $220 million extension, to make him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history on July 27, according to Draft Kings Network. Yet, Pro Football Talk reported that despite Love earning that new title, Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes will still be the highest-paid quarterback for the next three years.

Based on his current contract, the three-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the best quarterback in the NFL right now will make an average of $45 million per year. That’s a lower amount than eight other quarterbacks in the league. Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa, Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff, Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert, Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, and Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts will all make more than $50 million. Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, Jacksonville Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence, and Love will make $55 million annually.

But, if you look at the upcoming seasons within a four-year period, Mahomes comes out on top for the years 2023-26 and 2024-27.

For the pay period from 2023 through 2026, these are the annual salaries for the top 10 paid NFL players.

1. Mahomes: $210.6 million

2. Lamar Jackson: $208 million

3. Deshaun Watson: $184 million

4. Joe Burrow: $181 million

5. Daniel Jones:: $160 million

6. Justin Herbert: $157 million

7. Jalen Hurts: $157 million

8. Kyler Murray: $153 million

9. Josh Allen: $136 million

10. Matthew Stafford: $121.5 million

For the years from 2024 through 2027:

1. Mahomes: $215.6 million

2. Burrow: $213.9 million

3. Jared Goff: $193.6 million

4. Tua Tagovailoa: $186.1 million

5. Jordan Love: $186 million

6. Hurts: $184 million

7. Herbert: $182.6 million

8. Kirk Cousins: $180 million

9. Jackson: $179.2 million

10. Trevor Lawrence: $155.5 million

With the numbers displayed above, the Chiefs’ starting quarterback still leads the pack when it comes to being paid the most per year for not only 2023 through 2026 but also from 2024 through 2027.

