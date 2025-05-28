‘Somebody Loves You,’ Patti LaBelle: Icon Celebrates 81st Birthday

On May 24, fans, friends, and family celebrated the 81st birthday of the one-and-only Patti LaBelle.

The R&B icon is currently one-fourth of The Queens, a tour that features fellow titans Gladys Knight, Stephanie Mills, and Chaka Khan. Before hitting the stage at the Barclays Center for her birthday performance, LaBelle shared a message with the audience about aging gracefully. The outspoken diva made it clear that she takes pride in growing wise in age.

“Let me say something. I have so many people who are afraid to say how young they are,” she told the Brooklyn crowd. “Don’t be scared. 81 is wonderful, OK? Happy birthday.”

As the night progressed, LaBelle’s entourage surprised the Patti Pie entrepreneur with her literal flowers and more gifts, including a cake that wished the “Godmother” a “Happy 81 [years] Young.”

LaBelle thanked all the people that continue to support her career.

“I can’t do all of this without my band, my crew, my lighting, my sound, my security—which I don’t need—but I’ve got Will. And this is for my son, Zuri,” said LaBelle. “God bless all of you.”

The If Only You Knew singer has been a staple in Black households for over 60 years. Though a singer by trade, she’s acted throughout the years, most notably, as the mother of Dwayne Wayne on A Different World. LaBelle let her fans know that she is grateful for her years of success.

“We don’t take that for granted. We are such hardworking women,” she said, referring to her fellow Queens. “I’ve been doing it for 65 years, and to still have people come to see our show, we are truly blessed.”

The iconic soul singer shared a post on Instagram thanking those involved In making the night special.

“Thank you to the Queen’s @ChakaKhan, @GladysKnight, and @StephanieMills, my family and team, and the @BlackPromotersCollective and everyone who joined us for the Queen’s tour at the Barclays Center. And helped me to celebrate my 81st birthday. If only you knew how much I’d do, Do love you!”

After a successful show at the Barclays Center, LaBelle, Mills, Khan, and Knight will continue the Queens tour through fall 2025.

Due to high demand, there will be a second leg of the tour, beginning September 19 in Greensboro, North Carolina, and concluding on October 5 in Cleveland.

RELATED CONTENT: Patti LaBelle Performs ‘Lady Marmalade’ With Kolbi Jordan On ‘American Idol’ Grand Finale