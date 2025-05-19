Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Patti LaBelle Performs ‘Lady Marmalade’ With Kolbi Jordan On ‘American Idol’ Grand Finale Patti LaBelle joins Kolbi Jordan for a powerhouse vocal performance on the "American Idol" season 23 grand finale.







Patti LaBelle didn’t miss a note while performing her 1974 classic “Lady Marmalade” with vocal sensation Kolbi Jordan on the season 23 grand finale of American Idol.

Jordan made a powerful return to the American Idol stage after her double elimination earlier this month. The Tulsa, Oklahoma, native captivated the crowd with a soulful duet alongside her idol, the legendary Patti LaBelle.

The “Godmother of Soul” dazzled in a coral tulle two-piece and white pumps, while Jordan wowed in a striking gold gown.

The duo brought the audience to its feet with a powerhouse performance packed with soaring high notes, signature riffs, LaBelle’s trademark, and Jordan’s fan-favorite strength.

Fans praised the duet, highlighting Jordan’s admiration for LaBelle and celebrating LaBelle’s timeless beauty and remarkable vocal range after over six decades in the spotlight.

“They were incredible!!! Kolbi was fangirling and Patti still slaying even at 81!!!” one viewer wrote.

“This was incredible! Kolbi not only had a dream come true, but sang her heart out in an outstanding performance,” added someone else.

The performance was another highlight in Jordan’s breakout season, which included earning a Platinum Ticket and making it to the Top 24. Her journey began with a powerful audition with Chrisette Michele’s “Epiphany,” which earned unanimous approval from all three judges.

LaBelle wasn’t the only star to take the Grand Finale stage alongside former contestants. Canaan James Hill teamed up with gospel icon Kirk Franklin for a powerful performance of “Melodies From Heaven” and “Love Theory.”

Christian artist Brandon Lake joined finalist Breanna Nix for his emotional track “Daddy’s DNA.” Artist-in-residence Jelly Roll hit the stage with finalist Jamal Roberts for a heartfelt duet of “Unpretty” and “Liar.” At the same time, Luke Bryan performed “Deeper Than the Holler” alongside finalist John Foster.

Ultimately, former physical education teacher Jamal Roberts made history as only the second Black man to win American Idol. During the three-hour finale, he clinched the title over finalists Breanna Nix and John Foster, impressing voters and judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie.

RELATED CONTENT: The Enduring Fire: Revisiting Malcolm X’s Vision For Black Liberation On What Would Have Been His 100th Birthday