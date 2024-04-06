Celebrity News by Mary Spiller Paul McCartney Praises Beyoncé For Her ‘Magnificent Version’ Of The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird,’ Saying It ‘Reinforces The Civil Rights Message’ Of The Song Beyoncé released the remake to the Beatles song under her new album 'Act II: Cowboy Carter' under the title 'Blackbiird.'









Paul McCartney has come out to praise Beyoncé for her rendition of The Beatles song “Blackbird.” He took to Instagram on April 4 to tell fans that he endorsed her performance of his former group’s 1968 hit.

The Beatles member posted on his Instagram page that he’s more than pleased with Queen B’s rendition of “Blackbird.” He wrote in the caption, “I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the civil rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place. I think Beyoncé has done a fab version and would urge anyone who has not heard it yet to check it out. You are going to love it!”

The Grammy award-winning singer included the remake of the song on her latest album “Act II: Cowboy Carter” under the title “Blackbiird.”

McCartney continued to recall what inspired him to write the original song in the first place. The song was dedicated to the Little Rock Nine, the first group of Black students to desegregate Arkansas schools in the 1950s.

McCartney continued, “When I saw the footage on the television in the early ’60s of the Black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now.”

“Anything my song and Beyoncé’s fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud.”

McCartney recalled that he spoke to Beyoncé on FaceTime recently and that the artist thanked him for allowing her to use his track.

“I told her the pleasure was all mine,” he said. “I thought she had done a killer version of the song.

Beyoncé utilized four different female country artists on her cover: Tiera Kennedy, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Reyna Roberts.