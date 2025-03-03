Paul Tazewell Makes History As First Black Man To Win Oscar For Best Costume Design

The costume designer behind the hit musical film Wicked is the first Black man to win an Academy Award for Best Costume Design. Paul Tazewell, 60, brought the crowd to its feet in applause as he pointed out the historical milestone, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“This is absolutely astounding. Thank you, Academy, for this very significant honor,” Tazewell said in his speech. “I’m the first Black man to receive the costume design award for my work on Wicked. I’m so proud of this.”

“Thank you, everyone, in the U.K. for all of your beautiful work; I could not have done this without you,” he added after thanking his family. “My Ozian muses, Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande], I love you so much—all the other cast, thank you, thank you, thank you, for trusting me with bringing your characters to life. This is everything. Director Jon M. Chu and producer [Marc Platt], thank you.”

Tazewell’s win follows Ruth E. Carter’s becoming the first Black person to 2018 Oscar win for Best Costume Design for Black Panther and in 2022 for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Tazewell beat Arianne Phillips for A Complete Unknown, Janty Yates and David Crossman for Gladiator II, Lisy Christl for Conclave, and Linda Muir for Nosforatu.

Tazewell’s historic win capped off a dominant awards season where he also won costume design honors at the Critics Choice Awards, Costume Designers Guild Awards, British Academy Film Awards, and the BAFTAs.

The New York University Tisch School of the Arts alumnus had his hands full on the Wicked set, crafting exquisite costumes for lead characters Glinda and Elphaba, along with more than 1,000 pieces spanning both Wicked and its upcoming sequel, Wicked: Part Two.

Speaking with KABC earlier this month, Tazewell said his recognition from the Academy was “everything.”

“It really does mean the world to have that acknowledgment, to have that approval by so many greats that are, you know, our in our industry, it just means the world,” Tazewell said. “I want to touch hearts, want to change lives, I want to make a difference, and my power, my medium in doing that, is costume design, and I’m passionate about it. I hold to that, and I know that I’m good at doing that, and that makes me feel good.”

