AI-generated image News by Selena Hill A $620K Payroll Mistake Has MARTA Chasing Down A Former Employee A clerical error sent $620,000 in unearned overtime to a former MARTA station cleaner, and the transit agency is now suing to get its money back.







An Atlanta transit worker ended up with a $620,000 surprise in his paycheck.

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) says a former station cleaner was mistakenly paid approximately $620,000 in overtime in April, despite not earning the money. The agency says it discovered the error in July, but the funds still have not been returned five months later. MARTA has since filed a civil lawsuit against the former employee, saying efforts to recover the money without legal action were unsuccessful.

“We worked with the employee in an effort to recover those funds and hoped to resolve the matter without legal action,” a MARTA spokesperson told CBS News Atlanta. “Unfortunately, the employee has yet to return the funds.”

Neither the former cleaner nor the MARTA employee involved in the payroll error still works for the agency. MARTA has not publicly identified either person or provided details about exactly how the clerical mistake occurred.

The payment amount is notable even by payroll-error standards. Atlanta employment attorney Charles Bridgers told Atlanta News First he had never encountered a case involving that much money. He said retaining money someone knows was mistakenly paid could potentially create additional legal exposure, though MARTA’s current action is a civil lawsuit seeking repayment.

“I’ve really never, never heard of one that has that much money involved in it,” Bridgers said.

The financial impact also puts the $620,000 in perspective for an agency responsible for moving thousands of Atlanta-area residents every day. Atlanta News First reported that the amount could cover nearly 15 station cleaners for a year, the base salaries of 10 police officers, or a new bus. It could also fund approximately 250,000 bus or rail trips.

The episode comes as MARTA faces broader scrutiny over its financial management. The agency recently settled a $52 million dispute with the city of Atlanta concerning allegations tied to the handling of funds from the More MARTA sales tax program.

MARTA says it is responding to the payroll breakdown by retraining employees and strengthening internal processes.

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