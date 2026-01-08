News by Jameelah Mullen ‘Your Soul Is on the Line’: Christian Protester Disrupts Monks’ Peace Walk In Georgia What would Jesus do? Probably just mind his business.







A group of Buddhist monks is currently participating in a 2,300-mile “Walk for Peace,” which will go from Texas to the Nation’s capital. The peace-promoting trek has drawn massive crowds who come to witness the historic event and offer their support. But some Georgia-based Christians had a different agenda.

As the monks made their way through Walton County, Georgia, an unidentified man appeared, holding a sign that included words and phrases such as “Drunkards, thieves, liars, homosexuals…. hell awaits you.”

“You have to turn to Christ, he’s the only way,” the man stated in the clip of the incident that circulated on social media.

One Walk For Peace participant responded that they were not promoting any religion during their walk.

“If your peace is not rooted in Christ, then it’s false peace. You’re walking your way to hell, and I don’t want that for you,“ the protestor stated.

“If we have to go to hell, that’s our choice,“ a monk-supporting onlooker declared. He then asked the monk if he thought that.

Onlookers supporting the monks defended the holy men and asked the unidentified man to step out of the monks’ path so they could continue their walk.

“I wish you well,” the monk told the church-going protester.

Social media users flooded the comment section to condemn the righteous protester for his actions.

A lot of “Christians” would turn Jesus himself away if he didn’t fit what they think Jesus should be. The same folks they judge are the same people Jesus would have made community with, one commenter wrote on The Neighborhood Talks’ Instagram video depicting the incident.

The monks started their 2,300-mile journey in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct 26, making several stops along the way. They plan to walk through 10 states with additional stops. The walk will end in Washington, D.C., around Feb 13, where the monks plan to hold a peace rally. Visit the Walk For Peace Facebook page to follow their journey.

