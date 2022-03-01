Pedal Toward Your Fitness Goals With This Smart Cycle

Over the past couple years, the prevalence of the coronavirus has caused a paradigm shift when it comes to attitudes about the gym. Once gyms closed their doors in response to the pandemic, many people decided not to return. While staying away from brick-and-mortar gyms has offered some protection from infection, it’s also prevented some people from keeping up with their fitness goals.

What if you could bring the gym equipment home with you? Well, the Echelon EX-3 Smart Connect Fitness Bike allows you to do just that. For a limited time, you can purchase this technologically advanced fitness bike that normally sells for $799 for just $599 by entering the code ECHELON at checkout.

Echelon offers studio-quality fitness that will handle any task thrown in its direction. Thirty-two resistance levels allow full control of the intensity of your workouts through an easy-to-use resistance knob. An accompanying Echelon Fit app is optional. Membership entitles users to more than 40 daily live classes, more than 3,000 on-demand workouts, more than one million song and artist options, and more than 60 world-class instructors.

This bike weighs 104 pounds and has a weight limit of 300 pounds. You won’t have to worry about it not being sturdy enough to handle your rides. Its flywheel checks in at 28 pounds and its bullhorn-style handlebars can be adjusted to your height.

Two dual-sided SPD compatible pedals are fitted with toe cages, and it has a vented competition-style seat. A built-in device holder is perfect for your mobile phone or tablet.

“The Echelon Connect EX-3 bike offers a balanced, varied, and challenging workout, regardless of your fitness level. Furthermore, the bike features a sturdy, durable design to support intense workouts, as well as a rotating tablet holder for off-bike routines,” Healthline writes in its review.

Just because your routine in the gym might have changed doesn’t mean you still can’t achieve your fitness and health goals. Purchase this studio-style smart fitness cycle today for $599 with promo code ECHELON and begin pedaling.

