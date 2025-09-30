Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Omaha Mayor Orders Investigation After Boxing Champion Terence Crawford Had Guns Drawn On Him During Traffic Stop The incident took place after the city celebrated the boxer's latest victory







After the world champion boxer Terence Crawford was taken out of his vehicle at gunpoint by Omaha police officers after a local parade honoring the fighter, city officials have ordered an investigation into the incident.

According to KTBX, Crawford, who was being celebrated for his impressive victory over Canelo Alvarez Sept. 13 to become the first undisputed male three-weight champion in the four-belt era, was stopped by police officers at a traffic stop in his hometown, leading to the officers placing the champion and three people who were in the vehicle in handcuffs.

The Omaha Police Department stated that a car being driven by Crawford was stopped around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 28, after officers claimed he was driving recklessly. An officer said he noticed a firearm while talking to Crawford and ordered the four men to get out of the car. At that point, the men were placed in handcuffs. The police department acknowledged that all occupants of the vehicle were legally permitted to carry firearms.

A police supervisor and lieutenant were summoned to the scene at the request of Crawford.

The police department released a statement stating that an internal affairs investigation will be conducted into the matter.

“Omaha Mayor John Ewing and Police Chief Todd Schmaderer are aware of a video circulating on social media regarding a traffic stop involving Terence “Bud” Crawford early Sunday morning. Chief Schmaderer has authorized an internal affairs investigation.”

Qasim Shabazz, who heads Crawford’s security team, called the traffic stop a nightmare, and they feared they were going to lose their lives as the officers drew their guns.

“Man, I thought we were getting ready to lose our lives… That was a nightmare, you know, future husband, just had a brand new child and children and stuff like that,” he said. “There was no reason to have drawn guns on us… No matter how prepared you are, no matter how calm you are, if you run into a rogue police officer who wants to escalate, he is going to escalate,” he said.

Mayor Ewing was disappointed with the incident and stated that trust between law enforcement and the community is crucial.

“My heart sank, to be quite honest,” Ewing said. “I thought we had one of the best days this city’s ever had in my lifetime… I was heartbroken that something that was so good had an issue that would potentially have people concerned about police-community relations.”

