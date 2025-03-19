Diversity, Equality, Inclusion by Mary Spiller Pentagon Defends DEI RollBacks But Restores Removed Webpage for Black Medal Of Honor Winner US army Maj Gen Charles Calvin Rogers recieved the Medal of Honor in 1970 from President Richard Nixon.







The United States Defense Department’s webpage dedicated to celebrating the Black Medal of Honor recipient, U.S. Army Major General Charles Calvin Rogers, was removed for including DEI descriptions. Although it has since been restored as of March 17, the letters have been removed and the Trump administration has doubled down on its decision to scrub diversity, equity and inclusion from governmental record keeping and entities.

The removal of Rogers’s page occurred March 15, according to The Guardian. U.S. Army Major General Charles Calvin Rogers’ Medal of Honor webpage led to a “404” error message when searched.

Rogers valiantly earned his designation through serving in the Vietnam War, where he was wounded three different times while defending a U.S. base. He died in 1990, but President Richard Nixon awarded him the Medal of Honor, which is the country’s highest military honor. In 1970 Rogers became the highest-ranking African American to receive the Medal of Honor.

Writer Brandon Friedman posted a screenshot of the error message received when going to Rogers’ page and noted that it previously stated, “As a Black man, [Rogers] worked for gender and race equality while in the service.”

By Monday, the site was restored. A defense department spokesperson told The Guardian, “The department has restored the Medal of Honor story about army Maj Gen Charles Calvin Rogers … The story was removed during the auto removal process.”

Despite claiming that Rogers’s page was taken down mistakenly, the defense department under Trump’s administration doubled down on their campaign to remove all content that highlights DEI from these informational websites.

Spokesperson Sean Parnell defended the campaign that has since been removing the stories of contributions made by women and minority groups.

As previously reported, hundreds of pages dedicated to honoring these contributions have been deleted and taken down to wipe away diversity, equity and inclusion from the federal government.

“I think the president and the secretary have been very clear on this – that anybody that says in the Department of Defense that diversity is our strength is, frankly, incorrect,” Parnell said.

Co-CEO of the Black Veterans Project — Richard Brookshire — rebutted, “The full-throttled attack on Black leadership, dismantling of civil rights protections, imposition of unjust anti-DEI regulations, and unprecedented historical erasure across the Department of Defense is a clear sign of a new Jim Crow being propagated by our commander in chief.”

Over the course of Trump’s presidency beginning in January, the republican president has continued to roll back on DEI efforts across the federal government and corporations.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump’s Latest Executive Order Reflects His Desire To End DEI