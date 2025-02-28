News by Mary Spiller People’s Union USA Calls For Economic Blackout Friday The economic blackout is simple: don't purchase anything on February 28.







The People’s Union USA is calling for a blackout today, Feb. 28. The grassroots organization has asked Americans not to spend any money on Friday for an “economic blackout.” The group boycott is meant to protest the current state of the country, including DEI rollbacks and cuts under President Donald Trump’s administration and other big corporations following his recent changes.

The People’s Union USA wrote on its website, “February 28 is a symbolic start to economic resistance. A day where we show corporations and politicians that we control the economy. The date itself is not tied to any historical event, it is the beginning of something bigger. The first domino that will set off a chain of actions until the people get what they deserve.”

The economic blackout started at midnight EST and runs through 11:59 p.m. EST on Friday, and the People’s Union has advised Americans to refrain from being consumers today. The activist group advised customers to refrain from making any purchases, both in-store or online, and to take particular care not to spend any money at chain stores or big retailers.

The Union continued to request participants to avoid buying things like fast food or gas for their car on this day and have advised that if emergencies arise, Americans choose to shop at small businesses instead. It announced that any essential purchases made on Friday should not be made with a credit or debit card.

Additionally, the People’s Union economic blackout is a response to several major retailers, such as Target, who have responded to President Donald Trump’s signed executive order attacking federal diversity, equity, and inclusion policies by rolling back on their promised DEI programs.

Many retailers who previously pledged to support marginalized communities through business initiatives have begun undoing their work this year under the Trump administration.

The Union wrote, “We stand firmly for equality and freedom for ALL people, regardless of race, gender, background, or identity. The idea that companies and institutions should abandon diversity and inclusivity is regressive and unacceptable.”

“Every American deserves an equal chance at success, and we will not support policies that encourage discrimination or exclusion.”

The activist group’s website lists just one rule for the Friday boycott: Don’t spend money on the designated days…no online shopping, no fast food, no gas.”

The economic blackout is not the only act of protest that the People’s Union USA has planned on its page. In the coming weeks, they have named specific organizations as targets of the rolling protests, including Amazon, Whole Foods, Prime, Nestlé, Walmart, and General Mills. There will also be two more blackouts on March 28 and April 18.

