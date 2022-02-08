Pepa And Treach’s Daughter Ties The Knot With ‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Co-Star In Las Vegas

The daughter of rappers Sandra “Pepa” Denton and Anthony “Treach” Criss is now a married woman!

Egypt Criss, the 23-year-old star of the WEtv hit Growing Up Hip Hop, married her co-star and rapper Samuel “Sam Mattick” Wright in an intimate ceremony at the Little Vegas Chapel in Las Vegas on Jan. 31. The newlyweds celebrated their momentous day with Egypt’s parents and rapper Layzie Bone of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

Following the ceremony, the bride shared her excitement and gratitude on Instagram, thanking those who sent their congratulations upon hearing the news.

“I want to say thank you to everyone for the beautiful Congratulation wishes. I am filled with love and joy,” she captioned a wedding photo with her husband.

She continued, "Also, so thankful to God for bringing us together in Holy Matrimony and grateful to start a beautiful journey with a great support system and know that our love can get us through anything."