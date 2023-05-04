Pepsi Pledges $200,000 In Donations and Scholarships

Mary J. Blige‘s Strength of a Woman festival will again descend upon Atlanta, and Pepsi is set to return as a brand partner in a major way.

During Mother’s Day weekend, Blige and Pepsi will co-present the second annual festival and summit to empower women to create opportunities for connection and growth within the Atlanta community and beyond, including a scholarship for one HBCU student awarded later in the year. “The whole mission of this festival is to celebrate and advocate for Black women,” said the Queen of hip-hop and R&B,” so to have Pepsi show up and show out in the way they do is overwhelming. With their support for the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, we are able to pay it forward in so many impactful ways, and to be able to grant an HBCU scholarship for a deserving student is nothing short of incredible.”

This year, an extra day of programming takes the exciting weekend to the next level, allowing more time for attendees to connect and network. Among the new moves will be Pepsi’s Dig In- designed to drive access, business growth, and awareness for Black-owned businesses—offering complimentary food from several Atlanta restaurants, including Ms. Icey’s Kitchen, Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, Twisted Soul, and Local Green Atlanta. PepsiCo will donate $200,000 to drive long-lasting change for women in need in the Atlanta area and beyond; the funding will also aid local organizations that align with the summit’s programmatic pillars, according to the official press release.

“The Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit has proven to be a powerful platform for Pepsi and its brands to create opportunities that bring long-lasting change to amplify and elevate women. This year, with even more events for fans to experience, we want to recognize, celebrate, and support the voices of the community, from the incredible on-stage talent, including the iconic Mary J. Blige, to the on-the-ground local restauranteurs and entrepreneurs whose vision and passion inspire others,” said Kent Montgomery, Senior Vice President, Industry Relations and Multicultural Development, PepsiCo.

Tickets for all events are available on the event’s website.