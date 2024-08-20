Business by Keka Araújo Perdue Foods Recalls Over 167,000 Pounds Of Chicken Over Potential Metal Contamination Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703.







Perdue Foods LLC, a Perry, Georgia-based establishment, has taken proactive measures by issuing a recall for approximately 167,171 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets and tender products that may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically metal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement today.

The affected products were produced on March 23, 2024, and include:

22-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages of “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with a Best If Used By date of “03 23 25.”

of “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with a Best If Used By date of “03 23 25.” 29-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic packages of “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS” with a Best If Used By date of “03 23 25.”

of “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS” with a Best If Used By date of “03 23 25.” 22-oz. vacuum-sealed packages of “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with a Best If Used By date of “03 23 25.”

These products bear the establishment number “P-33944” on the back of the package and were distributed to retail locations nationwide and sold online directly to consumers.

The issue came to light after Perdue received consumer complaints regarding metal wire found embedded in the products. FSIS has reported no confirmed adverse reactions related to the consumption of these items. However, consumers who have purchased the affected products are strongly advised not to consume them. Instead, the products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS emphasizes concern that some products may still be in consumers’ freezers. As part of the recall process, FSIS will conduct recall effectiveness checks to ensure that the recalling firm informs its customers that the affected products are no longer available for purchase. Retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website as they become available.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703. Media inquiries should be directed to Andrea Staub, senior vice president at Perdue Foods, at 443-493-3522 or via email at andrea.staub@perdue.com.

For food safety inquiries, consumers can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. Issues related to meat, poultry, or egg products can also be reported through the FSIS’s online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, accessible 24/7 at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.