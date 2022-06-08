Perfect Your Putting With The Pressure Putt Trainer

If you ask anyone who has spent any amount of time on a golf course, they’re likely to all give the same answer when explaining the most challenging part of their game: putting. With golf, putting is a necessary evil. A means to an end.

Those who have mastered the art are rewarded with lower scores. Those who haven’t, however, know all too well the familiar feeling of frustration of wasting good drives and fairway shots on too many putts to end the hole.

Practice makes perfect. The Pressure Putt Trainer allows you to do so at home, in the office, or just about anywhere. For a limited time, you can purchase this handy golf tool for $24.99. That’s a savings of 41% from its MSRP ($43). Available in four colors, you can find one that matches the theme of the room where it will spend most of its time.

This putting trainer is designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a round hole on the green thanks to its ground-breaking parabolic curved design. After each putt you attempt, the golf ball returns back to you, saving time and allowing more for practicing your putts. Every successful putt is sent back to you the same distance it would have traveled past the hole if you would have missed. In doing so, it gives great feedback for perfecting the precise putt.

In 2018, the Pressure Putt Trainer won the ISPO Award. It was developed using the same drills as professional golfers use to build confidence in putting. Thanks to an ergonomic design, it able to be folded and fit easily into your golf bag.

Golf rewards the patient and the dedicated. While putting doesn’t have to be your favorite part of the game, you can make it more manageable and tolerable by becoming better at it with this portable trainer. Purchase it today.

