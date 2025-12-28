News by Kandiss Edwards Petition To Deport The Head Barb In Charge, Nicki Minaj, Is Taking Off The petition calls for Minaj to be returned to her home island Trinidad and Tobago.







A new Change.org petition to report rapper Nicki Minaj, real name Onika Maraj, after her appearance at Turning Point USA’s America Fest.

The petition calls for Minaj to be returned to her home country, Trinidad and Tobago, and is gaining traction on social media. So far, over 37,000 signatures have been gathered.

The petition, hosted on Change.org, surfaced after Minaj’s recent appearance at a Turning Point USA America Fest event, where she made comments in support of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance. Minaj also made remarks that were considered transphobic by many. During her talk with Erika Kirk, Minaj leaned into a right-wing talking point that posits white people are being demonized and asked to be ashamed of themselves.

“I don’t need someone with blonde hair and blue eyes to downplay their beauty, because I know my beauty,” she said.

Minaj added that she thinks boys are being discouraged from being masculine.“It’s OK. Be boys,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with being a boy… How powerful is that? How profound is that? Boys will be boys, and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

While Minaj said nothing explicitly malicious, her willingness to lend her voice in support of Turning Point USA and its backers was a hard pill to swallow for many. Charlie Kirk, a founder of the organization, is on record saying disparaging things about Minaj, Black people, and Black women. Her willingness to share the stage with Kirk’s wife, Erika, is enraging and baffling to many fans and foes. Needless to say, when the calls for deportation came, reactions varied.

@yubeeri posted: “Me liking all the deport Nicki Minaj tweets,” accompanied with a popular Beyonce Gif.

me liking all the deport nicki minaj tweets pic.twitter.com/GjA6QeRnBL — bee likes stranger things and will be spoiling (@yubeeri) December 21, 2025

@fudontlike2bad laid out a case as to why the Pink Print rapper should no longer be allowed in the country including her support for known child abusers.

“Nicki Minaj keeps inserting herself into U.S. political debates despite not being a U.S. citizen & after supporting her brother, convicted of child sexual assault, & her husband, a sex offender. She can’t vote & defends deviants & has shitty opinions.”

Nicki Minaj keeps inserting herself into U.S. political debates despite not being a U.S. citizen & after supporting her brother, convicted of child sexual assault, & her husband, a sex offender. She can't vote & defends deviants & has shitty opinions. Deport her? pic.twitter.com/VjFuCwVExv — Susan♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) December 22, 2025

For one X user @rodrodyrod, the petition revealed Minaj’s non-citizen status: “Hold on, wait a goddamn minute: Nicki Minaj is not a US Citizen . . . and she’s Maga?”

Hold on, wait a goddamn minute : Nicki Minaj is not a US citizen … and she’s Maga ? pic.twitter.com/WZib1MWtw5 — Rody Rod le Malpalan 📕📗📓 (@rodrodyyrod) December 28, 2025

With America’s immigration policies in upheaval Minaj’s immigrant status could very well become a problem. According to the rapper in a recent TikTok live session, she’s paid more than enough monetarily to be granted citizenship.

“I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I’ve been in the states for many years. You would think that with the millions of dollars that I’ve paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago.”

