Former Dallas Cowboys Player Pettis Norman Dies At 86

Pettis Norman, who played for the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys and San Diego Chargers, has died. The civil rights advocate was 86.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we share the passing of Pettis Norman, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather,” according to a July 7 Facebook post from his family. “A former Dallas Cowboy and San Diego Charger, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. He leaves behind a legacy of grace, strength, and a lifelong fight for civil rights, racial equity, and women’s rights. He touched so many lives and will be deeply missed. Service information is pending, and we will keep you informed.”

According to ESPN, Norman played for the Cowboys from 1962 to 1970, before he was traded to the San Diego Chargers, where he played from 1971 to 1973. He made it to the Super Bowl during his last season with the Cowboys. The team lost to the Baltimore Colts, 16-13, in their first Super Bowl appearance.

Norman was traded to the Chargers for Pro Football Hall of Fame receiver Lance Alworth. NFL Hall of Famer Calvin Hill and other Black players on the team believed he was traded due to his political activism. He was involved in a protest in Dallas before the transaction took place.

According to the Cowboys website, Norman was responsible for getting head coach Tom Landry to stop assigning players hotel rooms based on race. After the discussion, players were assigned their rooms based on their names.

“I tried to do whatever I could to help change the kinds of things that society had operated under for such a long time,” Norman said.

The team did acknowledge his passing in a social media post.

We mourn the passing of former tight end and civil rights advocate Pettis Norman. Known for his selfless leadership, commitment to community, and dedication to creating equal opportunity, we were incredibly proud and grateful to share his remarkable story recently. For more on… pic.twitter.com/brks4HoLq5 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 8, 2025

Norman played in 162 games, starting in 122, during his career. He had 183 receptions for 2,492 yards and scored 15 touchdowns.

