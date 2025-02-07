Former Green Bay Packer Sterling Sharpe Makes History By Joining Younger Brother Shannon In Pro Football Hall Of Fame

With Sterling induction, he and Shannon become the first brothers to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

History has been made as Sterling Sharpe, older brother of Shannon, joins his sibling in the NFL Hall of Fame, making them the first brothers to be inducted into the institution.

During this year’s NFL Honors, the league revealed that the latest inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class are Sterling, Eric Allen, Antonio Gates, and Jared Allen (No relation to Eric). The NFL released a video of all four inductees being told about being selected for this year’s class. Shannon gladly informed Sterling of the good news of becoming a part of an elite class of athletes.

The four members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2025, presented by @VisualEdgeIT, have been announced! This Saturday, get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how they received the life-changing news. 📺Watch “”The Hall of Fame Knocks: Class of 2025″” at 10:00 PM… pic.twitter.com/PxcDJWYIiA — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 7, 2025

For Sterling, it was a long time coming to follow his brother into the Hall of Fame after Shannon was inducted nearly 15 years ago in 2011. Although his career was not as long as Shannon’s (14 seasons), the seven years he was in the league were impactful. He spent his whole career with the Green Bay Packers as a three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. A neck injury shortened his Hall of Fame career after he caught a league-high 18 touchdowns in his final season in 1994.

The NFL posted the acceptance speech Shannon gave in 2011 where he acknowledged Sterling being the better player of the two on the night he was being honored for his illustrious career. He stated that he was the second-best player in his family, drawing applause from the Hall of Fame audience.

Sterling Sharpe joins his brother, Shannon, in the HOF 🥹 pic.twitter.com/IPpPHDPdz5 — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2025

The Green Bay Gazette reported that Packers President Mark Murphy released a statement pertaining to Sterling’s induction.

“On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate Sterling on his long overdue election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He left an indelible mark as one of the greatest players of his generation while also directly contributing to the revival of the Packers during the 1990s.

“We are extremely happy for Sterling and his family and are forever grateful for all that he gave and accomplished with the Packers.”

