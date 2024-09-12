Pharrell Sends Love To PETA Activist Who Interrupted His TIFF Film Premiere

Pharrell responded with love to one PETA activist who interrupted his biopic premiere to blast his fashionable looks, which included animal fur.

The music mogul was premiering his Lego biopic “Piece by Piece” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Tuesday when a PETA activist stormed the stage to protest Louis Vuitton pieces introduced during his current reign as the men’s creative director, Variety reports. The protestor shouted as Pharrell walked on stage for the Q&A portion of his premiere and held a sign that read, “Pharrell: Stop Supporting Killing Animals for Fashion.”

“Your Louis Vuitton collection…Pharrell’s collection is made from their blood,” the activist shouted. “Pharrell, stop torturing animals! Ostriches are being hung upside down, electrocuted with their necks slit!”

Pharrell responded calmly to the disruption by telling the protestor, “You’re right, you’re right, God bless you, it’s OK.” The “Happy” singer even encouraged the audience to applaud the protester as she was escorted out of the theater and continued to shout, “Pharrell, stop torturing animals.”

Pharrell remains calm as he confronts an animal rights protester after the premiere of his new film at TIFF.



The protester was holding a sign that read, "Pharrell: Stop Supporting Killing Animals for Fashion." pic.twitter.com/AxEBKvRP4W — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) September 11, 2024

After the protestor was removed, Pharrell addressed PETA’s concerns about Louis Vuitton’s use of fur under his direction. According to the mega-producer/entrepreneur, he’s been holding meetings to make “changes” that would make the animal rights organization happy.

“Rome wasn’t made in a day. And sometimes, when you have plans to change things and situations, you have to get in a situation of power and of influence where you can change people’s minds and help progression,” Pharrell told the crowd.

“That is not necessarily the way to do it, and sitting in my position, when I have conversations on behalf of organizations like that unbeknownst to them, they come out here and do themselves a disservice,” he added. “But that’s OK; when that change comes, everybody in this room will remember that I told you; we are actually working on that. And if she would’ve just asked me, I would’ve told her. But instead, she wanted to repeat herself.”

PETA reposted a video of the moment to boast about interrupting Pharell’s movie premiere.

“We CRASHED @pharrell’s @piecebypiecefilm premiere at @tiff_net to remind the @louisvuitton men’s creative director that animals suffer for fur & wildlife skins,” the organization wrote. “Do the right thing and switch to faux & vegan alternatives NOW!”

Pharrell’s innovative LEGO biopic hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 11. The animated film features LEGO figures of Pharrell, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg.

